Llano County Jail bookings for the period of July 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 15-21, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 36, of Kingsland was arrested July 22: illegal dumping.

Mary Dyanne Babin, 56, of Kingsland was arrested July 21: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryce Allen Blade, 42, of Kingsland was arrested July 18: driving while intoxicated.

Sammy Alvin Cordell III, 33, of Llano was arrested July 20: evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia..

Kari Lea Etheredge, 35, of Kingsland was arrested July 16: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Brandon Walker Glenn, 26, of Llano was arrested July 19: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

David Ray Hawthorne Jr., 32, of Llano was arrested July 15: burglary of a building.

Jeremy Shawn Hooper, 42, of Kingsland was arrested July 21: public intoxication.

Mathew Dwain Lazarine, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 20: driving with invalid license.

Charles Everett Mathews, 64, of Llano was arrested July 17: driving while intoxicated.

Kelly Leigh Meredeith, 42, of Burnet was arrested July 20: violation of occupational driver’s license.

Cheyana Adele Reynolds, 34, of Llano was arrested July 16: possession of a dangerous drug.

Elena Mirelez Smith, 45, of Kingsland was arrested July 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.