Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 19-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 19-25, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vincent Lee Carter, 35, of Briggs was arrested July 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 20 on $2,500 bond.

Shannon Dowis, 42, of Llano was arrested July 19: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Mary Jane Salazar, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 19: public intoxication. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Taylor Nicole Thompson, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 19: harassment of public servant. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Justin Taylor Bradshaw, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20: minor in consumption, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released July 21 on $3,000 bond.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20: disorderly conduct-language. Released July 25 on personal recognizance.

Tayler Jay Staten, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 20: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released July 21 on $15,000 bond.

Sara Lean Wilhite, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20: public intoxication. Released July 21 on personal recognizance.

Michael James Odneal-Ybarra, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 21: public intoxication, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Bryan Edward Boatwright, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22: public intoxication. Released same day after laying out fine.

Josie Catalina Brown, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22: failure to yield right of way, violation of a promise to appear. Released July 23 on $250 bond.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22: criminal mischief.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 22: displaying expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 22: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released July 23 on $3,000 bond.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 23: capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Colton Ray Grumbles, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 23: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kevin Moore, 42, of Tow was arrested July 23: assault on family/household member. Released July 24 on $15,000 bond.

Esmeralda Mora, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23: assault causing bodily injury. Released July 24 on $500 bond.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24: violation of bond/protective order.

Nicholas Allan Martin, 31, of Kingsland was arrested July 24: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Megan Leigh Pettway, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 24: assault on family/household member. Released July 25 on $5,000 bond.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 24: expired commercial motor vehicle inspection certificate.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 24: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass, assault on family/household member.

Pamela Lynn Takahashi, 60, of Burnet was arrested July 24: restraint, vaccination, quarantine, evading arrest. Released July 25 on personal recognizance and $500 bond.

Michael Allen Elliott, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 25: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Brooklyn Lamar Finley, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 25: capias pro fine-failure to have rabies vaccination/no proof/dog. Released same day after paying fine.

Reyes Isidro Garcia, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 25: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Burnet was arrested July 25: bond insufficient-unauthorized use of a vehicle, bond insufficient-theft of property.

Randall Eugene Weiland, 41, of Briggs was arrested July 25: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.