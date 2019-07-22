Llano County again denies Kingsland tiny home community; burn ban enacted

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Another attempt by a developer to create a tiny home community in Kingsland was once again tabled by the Llano County Commissioners Court.

Commissioners said plans for Boxwood Tiny Home Community presented during their regular meeting July 22 lacked information about water runoff and easements.

The item is expected to return to the Commissioners Court agenda at the next meeting in August.

During the July 22 meeting, commissioners struggled with more issues than just water runoff and the size of the easement into the property.

Because the county does not have a specific set of ordinances that address tiny homes, the development was submitted as an “RV Park Plan” on the agenda. Tiny homes, however, are meant to be lived in as full-time residences.

“An RV park seemed like an obvious choice, so we’re working with what is there,” said John Ables, the surveyor for the developer.

The commissioners asked Ables to return to the next meeting with information to show where water runoff from the property would go and how wide the easement and road onto the property are.

The proposed community is located between Magnolia Street and Ridgeview Drive.

In other action from the agenda, commissioners voted to enact a countywide burn ban.

Recent high heat has dried out vegetation, which led the commissioners to enact the ban. The burn ban will remain in effect until the commissioners meet again and decide to lift it. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Llano County is one of the eastern-most counties in the state to enact a burn ban. San Saba County also has a burn ban in place. The full list and a map is available on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

More information about Llano County’s burn ban can be found here.

