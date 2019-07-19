Categorized | Government, PEC

PEC Board of Directors elects officers at July meeting

Posted on 19 July 2019. Tags: , | By: DailyTrib.com

PEC Board of Directors officers

Recently elected officers for the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors are President Paul Graf, Vice President Emily Pataki, and Secretary-Treasurer Milton Rister. Courtesy photos

During its July meeting, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors elected officers.

Those serving on the Board of Directors are elected by PEC members to govern the cooperative.

Elected officers are members of the board and serve one-year terms. The board re-elected District 6 Director Paul Graf to serve as the body’s president and picked District 2 Director Emily Pataki to serve as vice president.

The board also elected District 1 Director Milton Rister to serve as the secretary-treasurer.

PEC’s board elects officers each year following the cooperative’s annual meeting. At its annual June meeting, members in District 4 and District 5 re-elected Jim Powers and James Oakley, respectively, to serve on PEC’s Board of Directors.

Learn more about the PEC at its website.


Leave a Reply

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter