PEC Board of Directors elects officers at July meeting

During its July meeting, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors elected officers.

Those serving on the Board of Directors are elected by PEC members to govern the cooperative.

Elected officers are members of the board and serve one-year terms. The board re-elected District 6 Director Paul Graf to serve as the body’s president and picked District 2 Director Emily Pataki to serve as vice president.

The board also elected District 1 Director Milton Rister to serve as the secretary-treasurer.

PEC’s board elects officers each year following the cooperative’s annual meeting. At its annual June meeting, members in District 4 and District 5 re-elected Jim Powers and James Oakley, respectively, to serve on PEC’s Board of Directors.

