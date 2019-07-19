Llano County Jail bookings for the period of July 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mallory James Akin, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: burglary of a building, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Li Allen, 21, of Kingsland was arrested July 13: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated-open container, motion to revoke bond, possession of marijuana.

Maegan Rae Allen, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 13: driving while intoxicated.

Athena Crystal Barnett, 24, of Llano was arrested July 14: possession of controlled substance.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Kelvin Cruz, 27, of Kingsland was arrested July 12: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Kenneth James Faircloth, 54, of Kingsland was arrested July 12: blue warrant (for violation of terms of parole).

Christian Matthew Fry, 22, of Llano was arrested July 12: no driver’s license, no insurance. Released same day to see a judge.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 36, of Llano was arrested July 11: bond revocation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, failure to appear.

Franklin Ray Greenwood, 59, of Llano was arrested July 10: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 33, of Tow was arrested July 8: commitment.

George Raymond Hisler, 62, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 10: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 39, of Kingsland was arrested July 9: criminal mischief. Released July 10 to see a judge.

Hope Nicole Meyer, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 12: possession of controlled substance.

Charlotte Ann Miller, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12: possession of marijuana. Transported July 13 to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Moore, 18, of Kingsland was arrested July 13: no driver’s license, failure to appear/bail jumping. Released same day to see a judge.

Charles Perry Norris, 61, of Llano was arrested July 11: theft of property. Released July 13 with credit for time served.

John Wesley Norris, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 10: possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Henry Pacheco, 51, of Kingsland was arrested July 13: driving while intoxicated.

Christopher J. Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11: bench warrant.

Ryan Scobie, 26, of Kingsland was arrested July 14: public intoxication. Released same day to see a judge.

Timothy Wayne Sharrock, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 14: public intoxication. Released same day to see a judge.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11: bench warrant. Released same day to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Ray Tillery Sr., 46, of Kingsland was arrested July 12: commitment order.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 12: possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive, motion to adjudicate-credit/debit card abuse, motion to adjudicate-theft of property., failure to appear-theft of property.