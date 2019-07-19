Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of July 12-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 12-18, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 12: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

John William Griffin, 57, of Kingsland was arrested July 12: possession of controlled substance.

Denisse Ocampo Gutierrez, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 12: failure to appear, no driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding, expired license plate registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired or no license plate. Released July 13 on $2,500 bond.

Truett Don Jones, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 12: bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond revocation-accident involving injury.

Courtney Paige Teague, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 12: surety surrender-driving with invalid license.

Darren Wayland Everett, 52, of Burnet was arrested July 13: forgery-defraud/harm of another. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Michael Anthony Gee, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: public intoxication. Released July 14 on $500 bond.

Charlotte Ann Miller, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13: driving while intoxicated. Released same day $1,500 bond.

David Lee Newberg, 37, of Kingsland was arrested July 13: capias pro fine-expired license plate registration, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released July 14 per judges order.

Cecillia Hernandes Perez, 23, of Llano was arrested July 13: criminal trespass.

Moses Dimitri Raya, 19, of Bertram was arrested July 13: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 14 on $3,000 bond.

Tanya Marie Fraden, 62, of Llano was arrested July 15: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Omer Clyde Hewlett, 22, of Spicewood was arrested July 15: theft. Released July 17 on personal recognizance.

Russell John Holtz, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested July 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Mason Rolf Bridges, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16: possession of dangerous drug. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Christina Marie Carpio, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 16: aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon.

Beverly Jean Deal, 70, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16: public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury. Released July 17 on personal recognizance.

Gabriel Garcia, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 16: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released July 17 on $1,500 bond.

Nicholas Liquez III, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16: assault on family member.

Nicholas Allan Martin, 31, of Kingsland was arrested July 16: surety surrender-terroristic threat of family/household member.

Monika Lee Marinez, 26, of Bertram was arrested July 16: probation violation-indecency with a child.

Kaylea Dawn Felfe, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested July 17: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Megan Ashley Harris, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 17: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

David Hawthorne, 32, of Llano was arrested July 17: burglary of building.

Charlotte Ann Miller, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container.

Lauren Grace Railey, 17, of Spicewood was arrested July 17: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17: bond revocation-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, bond forfeiture-sexual assault of a child.

Erika Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 17: driving with invalid license.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 40, of Kingsland was arrested July 17: possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, credit/debit card abuse, failure to appear-theft of property, motion to adjudicate-theft of property.

Charles Wayne Barr, 51, of Burnet was arrested July 18: bond revocation-abandon/endanger child.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18: expired license plate registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Dennis Wayne Bell, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18: bond revocation-illegal dumping.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 18: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Wayne Joubert, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 18: driving with invalid license, speeding, failure to appear.

Seth Lee Smith, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 18: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.