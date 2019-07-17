Packsaddle Motel arrest nets suspected major meth dealer

After a yearlong investigation, Llano County deputies arrested a man they believe to be a major meth dealer in Llano and the surrounding counties.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Wood Forrest in Kingsland at 7PM on July 10. During the search, the deputies located approximately 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia as well as firearms, according to an LCSO media release.

But the suspect was not at the home.

The deputies tracked down the suspect, identified as 29-year-old John Wesley Norris, at Packsaddle Motel in Kingsland. During a search of the suspect’s room, deputies found more than 35 grams of meth.

Deputies charged Norris with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was booked into the Llano County Jail but has since been released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s alleged narcotics dealings is asked to call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 247-5767. Tips also may be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

