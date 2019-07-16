High school football season tickets and 2019 schedules

Burnet and Marble Falls high school football fans wanting season tickets to home games can purchase them online or through their team’s athletics office.

Marble Falls Mustangs season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them online by visiting the school’s athletics webpage and clicking on the appropriate link to the right. Returning season ticket holders must log in to their account to reserve their seats.

The athletics office is located on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

For Burnet Bulldogs fans, season tickets go on sale for current reserved ticket holders:

noon-6PM on Wednesday, July 31

noon-6 PM on Thursday, August 1

7AM-1PM on Friday, August 2

New reserved ticket sales start Monday, August 5, during athletics office hours of 7:30AM-1PM and 2-4PM Monday through Friday. The athletics office is on the high school campus, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

Highland Lakes schools have also released their 2019 football schedules:

MARBLE FALLS MUSTANGS

SCRIMMAGES

AUG 16 at 6:30PM at Lampasas

AUG 23 at 7PM at Liberty Hill

PRE-DISTRICT

AUG 30 at 7:30PM vs. Canyon Lake

SEPT 6 at 7:30PM at Burnet

SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Navarro (homecoming)

SEPT 20 OPEN

DISTRICT

SEPT 27 at 7PM vs. East View (Veterans Night)

OCT 4 at 7PM at Elgin

OCT 11 at 7PM at Brenham

OCT 18 at 7PM vs. Bastrop (Max Copeland Night)

OCT 25 at 7PM at Glenn

NOV 1 at 7PM vs. Weiss (Senior Night)

NOV 8 at 7PM at Cedar Creek

All Mustangs games are broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show.

BURNET BULLDOGS

SCRIMMAGES

AUG 16 at 6:30PM at Austin Crockett

AUG 22 at 6:30PM vs. Brownwood

PRE-DISTRICT

AUG 30 at 7:30PM at Wimberley

SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Marble Falls

SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Lockhart

SEPT 20 at 7:30PM vs. Manor Tech

SEPT 27 at 7:30PM at Sonora

OCT 4 OPEN

DISTRICT

OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Lampasas

OCT 18 at 7:30PM vs. Canyon Lake

OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Liberty Hill

NOV 1 at 7:30PM vs. Fredericksburg

NOV 8 at 7:30PM at Taylor

LLANO YELLOW JACKETS

SCRIMMAGES

AUG 16 TBD at Blanco

AUG 23 TBD at Manor New Tech

PRE-DISTRICT

AUG 30 at 7:30PM at Hondo

SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Luling

SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Brady (homecoming)

SEPT 20 at 7:30PM at Lago Vista

SEPT 27 at 7PM vs. San Antonio Lakeview

OCT 4 OPEN

DISTRICT

OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Navarro

OCT 18 at 7:30PM vs. Cuero

OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Bandera

NOV 1 at 7:30PM at Wimberley

NOV 8 at 7:30PM vs. Eastside Memorial

FAITH ACADEMY FLAMES

PRE-DISTRICT

AUG 30 at 7:30PM at San Antonio Castle Hills

SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Cedar Park Summit

SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Austin Royals

SEPT 20 at 7:30PM vs. Cherokee

SEPT 27 OPEN

OCT 4 at 7:30PM vs. Holy Trinity

DISTRICT

OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Austin Veritas

OCT 18 at 7:30PM at Round Rock Concordia

OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Waco Vanguard

NOV 1 at 7:30PM vs. Austin Hill Country (homecoming)

NOV 8 at 7:30PM vs. Round Rock Christian