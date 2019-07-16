High school football season tickets and 2019 schedules

Burnet and Marble Falls high school football fans wanting season tickets to home games can purchase them online or through their team’s athletics office.
Marble Falls Mustangs season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them online by visiting the school’s athletics webpage and clicking on the appropriate link to the right. Returning season ticket holders must log in to their account to reserve their seats.
The athletics office is located on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.
For Burnet Bulldogs fans, season tickets go on sale for current reserved ticket holders:
- noon-6PM on Wednesday, July 31
- noon-6 PM on Thursday, August 1
- 7AM-1PM on Friday, August 2
New reserved ticket sales start Monday, August 5, during athletics office hours of 7:30AM-1PM and 2-4PM Monday through Friday. The athletics office is on the high school campus, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.
Highland Lakes schools have also released their 2019 football schedules:
MARBLE FALLS MUSTANGS
SCRIMMAGES
AUG 16 at 6:30PM at Lampasas
AUG 23 at 7PM at Liberty Hill
PRE-DISTRICT
AUG 30 at 7:30PM vs. Canyon Lake
SEPT 6 at 7:30PM at Burnet
SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Navarro (homecoming)
SEPT 20 OPEN
DISTRICT
SEPT 27 at 7PM vs. East View (Veterans Night)
OCT 4 at 7PM at Elgin
OCT 11 at 7PM at Brenham
OCT 18 at 7PM vs. Bastrop (Max Copeland Night)
OCT 25 at 7PM at Glenn
NOV 1 at 7PM vs. Weiss (Senior Night)
NOV 8 at 7PM at Cedar Creek
All Mustangs games are broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show.
BURNET BULLDOGS
SCRIMMAGES
AUG 16 at 6:30PM at Austin Crockett
AUG 22 at 6:30PM vs. Brownwood
PRE-DISTRICT
AUG 30 at 7:30PM at Wimberley
SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Marble Falls
SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Lockhart
SEPT 20 at 7:30PM vs. Manor Tech
SEPT 27 at 7:30PM at Sonora
OCT 4 OPEN
DISTRICT
OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Lampasas
OCT 18 at 7:30PM vs. Canyon Lake
OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Liberty Hill
NOV 1 at 7:30PM vs. Fredericksburg
NOV 8 at 7:30PM at Taylor
LLANO YELLOW JACKETS
SCRIMMAGES
AUG 16 TBD at Blanco
AUG 23 TBD at Manor New Tech
PRE-DISTRICT
AUG 30 at 7:30PM at Hondo
SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Luling
SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Brady (homecoming)
SEPT 20 at 7:30PM at Lago Vista
SEPT 27 at 7PM vs. San Antonio Lakeview
OCT 4 OPEN
DISTRICT
OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Navarro
OCT 18 at 7:30PM vs. Cuero
OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Bandera
NOV 1 at 7:30PM at Wimberley
NOV 8 at 7:30PM vs. Eastside Memorial
FAITH ACADEMY FLAMES
PRE-DISTRICT
AUG 30 at 7:30PM at San Antonio Castle Hills
SEPT 6 at 7:30PM vs. Cedar Park Summit
SEPT 13 at 7:30PM vs. Austin Royals
SEPT 20 at 7:30PM vs. Cherokee
SEPT 27 OPEN
OCT 4 at 7:30PM vs. Holy Trinity
DISTRICT
OCT 11 at 7:30PM at Austin Veritas
OCT 18 at 7:30PM at Round Rock Concordia
OCT 25 at 7:30PM at Waco Vanguard
NOV 1 at 7:30PM vs. Austin Hill Country (homecoming)
NOV 8 at 7:30PM vs. Round Rock Christian