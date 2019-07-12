Woman’s body found floating in Lake LBJ near Kingsland

Emergency crews recovered the body of a woman believed to be in her mid-40s from Lake LBJ on July 11.

At about 3:30 PM, witnesses reported a person floating in Lake LBJ around the confluence of the Colorado River arm near the Ranch Road 1431 bridge in Kingsland. The person didn’t respond to shouts from people nearby.

Several emergency agencies, including the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the Marble Falls Area EMS, the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, were on the scene.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said the deceased woman was wearing a personal flotation device and a personal watercraft was located nearby. An autopsy has been ordered.

TPWD game wardens are continuing to investigate the incident, and more information will be release pending the results.

This is the second water-related death on Lake LBJ this summer. On June 26, a 20-year-old Sugarland man died in a boating accident on the Colorado arm of the lake near the Legends community.

editor@thepicayune.com