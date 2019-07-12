Llano County Jail bookings for period of June 24-July 7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 24-July 7, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Antonio Vargas Coronado, 53, of Llano was arrested June 29: public intoxication.

James Glen Gantt, 48, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 26: bench warrant-driving while intoxicated.

Remington Gillespie, 28, of Briggs was arrested June 27: injury to child/elderly-bodily injury.

Bert Lee Ginsberg, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 27: possession of controlled substance.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 33, of Tow was arrested June 24: commitment.

Dennis Glenn Heffington Jr., 53, of Tow was arrested June 28: unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, theft of firearm.

Benjamin Braden Hoffman, 41, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 28: commitment order.

Jeremiah Alan James, 20, of Kingsland was arrested June 28: commitment order.

Krista Lacey Kirby, 27, of Llano was arrested June 24: assault by contact family/household member. Released June 25 to see judge.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 30, of Kingsland was arrested June 30: burglary of a habitation, tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Jacob Harley McHale, 28, of Llano was arrested June 27: possession of marijuana.

Jennifer Lynn Pfeifer-Mendez, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 27: possession of controlled substance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Kingsland was arrested June 27: criminal trespass. Released June 28 to see judge.

Heather Rae Ann Sturks, 35, of Kingsland was arrested June 28: terroristic threat against peace officer, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Ellis Joseph Williams, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Mary Jane Beaty, 47, of Kingsland was arrested July 4: public intoxication. Released July 5 to see judge.

Frank Taylor Carringiton, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 6: driving with invalid license.

Ruban Alexander Castillo, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3: blue warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Michelle Comstock, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 2: theft of property.

Lance Chad Culiison, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 3: possession of marijuana.

Marshall Garth Denniston, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4: driving while intoxicated.

Edgar Dain Rubio Estrada, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 2: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Kylie K. Finney, 22, of Kingsland was arrested July 5: criminal mischief.

Autumn Marie Fiorello, 38, of Kingsland was arrested July 5: assault causing bodily injury.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 36, of Llano was arrested July 6: possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear/bail jumping, no driver’s license.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 33 of Tow was arrested July 1: commitment order.

Deanna Lynn Heflin-Gibson, 50, of Kingsland was arrested July 6: possession of controlled substance

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Marie Johnson, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 4: possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.

Shoantel Naomi Millikan, 47, of Tow was arrested July 3: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of promise to appear.

Marvin Bishop Payne, 47, of Tow was arrested July 3: parole violation.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 2: possession of controlled substance.

Jason Lee Showers, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 3: open container, failure to appear. Released July 4 after paying fines.

Blane Carr Taylor, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 4: disorderly conduct, violation of promise to appear, no valid driver’s license in possession.

John Mikel Tovar, 18, of Smithwick was arrested July 7: possession of marijuana.

Amanda Elizabeth Wilson, 31, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested July 2: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.