Burnet County Jail bookings for period of July 8-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-11, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Christina Lynn Rodriguez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8: indictment-theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Victor Glen Spell, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8: sexual assault, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Karen Lee Wade, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 8: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released July 9 to Williamson County.

Charles Wayne Barr, 51, of Burnet was arrested July 9: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Jordan Lee Hernandez, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9: bond revocation-taking weapon from officer.

Juan Gabriel Tinajera, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 9: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Shaqusha Terrill Washington, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9: evading arrest/detention, theft of property, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Tyler Baty, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: driving with invalid license. Released July 11 on $500 bond.

David Flores, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 10: driving with invalid license. Released July 11 on $800 bond.

Stephanie Michelle Gonzales, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 10: public intoxication.

Scott Eugene Graham, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: failure to identify to peace officer, public intoxication. Released July 11.

Joe Eddie McDearmon, 68, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 10: writ of attachment. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Christopher Allen Mullins, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Ilene Gephart, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 11: motion to adjudicate-criminal mischief. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Stephanie Michelle Gonzales, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 11: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 11: failure to stop, failure to signal turn, defective head lamps, defective tail lamps.

Carrie Elizabeth Kvenzi, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11: driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas Allan Martin, 31, of Kingsland was arrested July 11: violation of bond/protective order.

David Allen Vallejos, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.