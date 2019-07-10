Burnet school district trustee earns Master designation

After extensive training, a yearlong research project, and final presentations, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board member Earl Foster earned his Master Trustee designation.

Foster, who’s been on the BCISD board since 2016, was a member of the 2018-19 Leadership TASB program that helps trustees become better leaders and more knowledgable about issues facing Texas schools and education. The program is sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.

Leadership TASB members meet throughout the year as part of teams that conduct research on 12 specific critical issues and their impact on Texas public education. During the program’s fifth and final session, June 20-22 in Fort Worth, the class made presentations on their teams’ findings.

The Leadership TASB class met in conjunction with the association’s Summer Leadership Institute. More than 1,000 new and veteran school leaders attended the institute and received extensive training on every facet of effective board governance, listened to keynote addresses from renowned education experts, and picked up valuable ideas from district showcases and networking opportunities.

After graduating June 21 with the 32 other 2018-19 Leadership TASB class members, Foster joins the more than 900 school board members across Texas who are Leadership TASB alumni.

The Master Trustee status is the highest designation recognized by the TASB, which is a voluntary, nonprofit association formed in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. H-E-B partly sponsors Leadership TASB along with the association.

Texas school board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state and represent and serve more than 5.4 million public school students.

editor@thepicayune.com