Burnet County man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Blanco County law enforcement officials charged an 18-year-old Burnet County man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl from Bexar County in May, and took her to Blanco County. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her in Blanco, though law enforcement officials believe she was victimized in other locations as well.

On July 2, warrants were issued for William Shane J. Smith of Burnet County on aggravated kidnapping (release victim alive) and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested July 7 with the support of Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers and booked into the Burnet County jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 99 years or life on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, and up to 20 years on the aggravated kidnapping charge.

