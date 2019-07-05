Area Man Arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

A 24-year-old Granite Shoals man was arrested and booked into the Burnet County jail July 4 on the charge of online solicitation of a minor (sexual contact). He also faces a possession of marijuana charge. The suspect bonded out later the same day.

Suspect Zachary Cheyenne Trueblood allegedly told a Marble Falls police officer he had been intoxicated when he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old girl. A Marble Falls police officer responded to an area motel on the evening of July 3 after receiving an indecency call. According to an arrest affidavit, the officer spoke with the teenaged girl who advised him that the suspect had “been sending her sexually explicit messages and photos” via Snapchat. The young woman told the officer the suspect had given her his domain name seven days previously.

The officer learned that the suspect was living in a Marble Falls-area apartment complex with friends, but didn’t know which specific one. He began searching parking lots of the local apartment complexes, until he eventually spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading north on U.S. 281 across the Lake Marble Falls bridge. The officer conducted a traffic stop at 3rd Street and Main Street and found the suspect in the passenger seat in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611. Tips can also be made by calling the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website. All tips remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

