Deputies ‘track’ down vehicle burglary suspect

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet County deputies did some old fashioned tracking July 2 to catch up to a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

Around 11:30 AM, a person driving by the 100 block of County Road 122 just west of Marble Falls reported what appeared to be a man searching through a black pick-up truck. The passerby knew the truck belonged to someone else other than the person rummaging through it, and he confronted the suspect.

The suspect fled on foot.

Burnet County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the area and set up a perimeter in the vicinity of CR 122 and RM 1431. They then began searching the area on foot.

According the BCSO, deputies located the suspect’s footprints along a creek bed and began tracking him.

Marble Falls police also came to assist, setting up in several locations from where the suspect had fled on foot.

Eventually deputies tracked the suspect from the initial area he was first seen allegedly breaking into the pick-up truck, to property called the Shifflett Ranch located behind the Marble Falls Independent School District administration building on Colt Circle. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Daniel Toner of Granite Shoals on one count of burglary of a vehicle.

Anyone with information of this incident can contact the BCSO of (512) 756-8080. Tips on this or other crimes can also be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website.

editor@thepicayune.com