Fireworks are fun but not always legal; check before you celebrate

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

While the Fourth of July is a day for celebration, often with fireworks, local officials are reminding Highland Lakes residents that most cities don’t allow the use, sale, or even possession of them within municipalities.

In some cities, a person caught using fireworks could face up to a $500 fine, which puts a damper on festivities.

Outside the municipalities, you can use fireworks, but officials offer cautionary advice.

“Make sure (you) have some extinguishing source nearby,” said Marble Falls Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Thomas Crane. “There should also be an adult with any children using fireworks, and paying attention to them.”

Other safety tips include:

• Don’t hold fireworks in your hand when using them.

• If a firework doesn’t go off, don’t attempt to relight it.

• Don’t use fireworks in grassy areas, particularly dry spaces. Seek out hard concrete, dirt, or paved areas.

• Make sure someone has a phone on hand to contact emergency services if something goes wrong.

Within the Marble Falls city limits, where fireworks are illegal, Crane said it’s not that major of an issue because many people attend the Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Marble Falls. This year, people can gather at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls to enjoy the display.

“Come out and watch the professionals do it,” Crane said. “It’s going to be a great show.”

Other locations for professional firework shows are the Kingsland AquaBoom, Llano Rock’N Riverfest on July 4 and July 6, Johnson City Fourth Fest as well as Bertram, Briggs, and Oakalla. For more fun patriotic events, check out the Highland Lakes Fourth of July Guide.

Along with city and county officials, residents should check with their property owners and homeowners associations on rules regarding fireworks.

