Llano County Jail bookings for the period of June 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 17-23, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ryan Joseph Allard, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 18: theft of property.

Marcus Keith Bryant-Evans, 19, of Llano was arrested June 18: liquor violation. Released June 19 to see judge.

Christopher Thomas Byrnes, 76, of Llano was arrested June 23: public intoxication.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 31, of Kingsland was arrested June 17: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 18 after posting bond.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 31, of Kingsland was arrested June 23: commitment-accident involving injury.

Henry Gath, 76, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

William Sean Jackson, 39, of Llano was arrested June 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jeremiah Alan James, 20, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Matthew Shawn Lowrance, 26, of Kingsland was arrested June 22: failure to appear, expired license plate/registration. Released same day on personal recognizance.

William Keith McCray, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 23: assault on family/household member.

Ricardo Francisco Munoz, 24, of Llano was arrested June 17: failure to stop and render aid or give information.

Quintus Lee Ploch, 47, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: commitment-aggravated assault.

Thomas James Strong, 37, of Tow was arrested June 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Bradley Ty Tribble, 26, of Llano was arrested June 21: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Raul Villarreas-Galeando, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 19: assault on family/household member, interfering with emergency request for assistance, immigration detainer.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 27, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: illegal dumping, public intoxication. Released same day to Burnet County.