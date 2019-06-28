Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of June 19-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 19-27, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Benjamin Willis Becker, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 19: parole violation burglary of habitation.

James Glen Gantt, 48, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 19: motion to revoke parole-driving while intoxicated.

Cody Wayne Harwood, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jacqueline Aguirre Martinez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 19: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license.

Christopher John Torres, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,500 bond.

Timothy Tyler Coleman, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 20: indictment-obstruction or retaliation. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Nathanial Paul Pritchett, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 20: public intoxication. Released June 21 on personal recognizance.

Christopher James Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 20: burglary of habitation.

Shannon Derek Dowis, 42, of Llano was arrested June 21: possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of criminal instrument, credit/debit card abuse, burglary of vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Joel Escamilla, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 21: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Ashley Alyse Handberry, 30, of Llano was arrested June 21: theft of property. Released June 22 on $1,500 bond.

Carol Ann Maynard, 43, of Bertram was arrested June 21: displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, illegal backing. Released June 25 on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Murphy, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 23 with credit for time served.

George Albert Pemberton, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 21: driving with invalid license, accident involving damage to vehicle. Released June 24 on $3,000 bond.

Kyle Robinson, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 21: fraud-check, theft of property.

Christopher James Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21: bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-driving with invalid license.

Courtney Paige Teague, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 21: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Adrian Villarreal, 25, of Llano was arrested June 21: commitment-intoxication manslaughter.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 27, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: failure to appear-illegal dumping.

Kyle Bryan Zgabay, 22, of Tow was arrested June 21: unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released June 22 on $3,000 bond.

David Joe Butler Jr., 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22: public intoxication. Released June 23 on $500 bond.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 37, of Burnet was arrested June 21: capias pro fine-speeding. Released June 23 with credit for time served.

James Ray Davis Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 23 on $2,000 bond.

Tyler John Moore, 24, of Burnet was arrested June 22: possession of controlled substance. Released June 23 on $10,000 bond.

Thomas Leo Maitland Staley, 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22: resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of rules of conduct in park. Released June 23 on $2,000 bond.

Andrea Nadine Whitfield, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alonzo Palmas Aguilar, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: aggravated sexual assault of child.

Lacresha Michelle Alexander, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon. Released June 24 on $30,000 bond.

Matthew Dylan Amidon, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: driving while intoxicated. Released June 24 on $1,500 bond.

Erin Ashley Boggs, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 24 on $500 bond.

Jason Lee Brooks, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on $500 bond.

Russell John Holtz, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: resisting arrest/search/transport, assault by contact-family violence. Released June 24 on $3,000 bond.

Fallon Paige Kirby, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: possession of controlled substance. Released June 27 on $3,000 bond.

David Dee Pafford, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 23: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jarrett Thomas Whitworth, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 23: motion to adjudicate-interfering with emergency request for service.

Joe Tristan Jones, 31, of Bertram was arrested June 24: burglary of habitation.

Nathan Robert McPherson, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Christopher James Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24: motion to revoke-burglary of building, motion to revoke-burglary of habitation.

Sarah Elizabeth Waybright-Hill, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Kyley Denton Wills, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 24: parole violation.

Daniel Dean Castro, 44, of Kingsland was arrested June 25: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Maryanne Curington, 64, of Burnet was arrested June 25: reckless driving. Released June 26 on $1,500 bond.

Timothy James Hutson, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 25: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Rodney Allen Maldonado, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25: aggravated robbery.

Paige Amanda Moffett, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 25: parole violation.

Dustin Christopher Rowden, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 25: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Sage Haden Soell, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. Released on $2,000 bond.

Constance Morse Spivey, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25: theft of property.

Jacklyn Rose Avila-Bokker, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 26: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 26: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Christine Longley, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26: burglary of a habitation, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Joseph Allan Ross, 30, of Spicewood was arrested June 26: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released June 27 on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Scheel, 31, of Kingsland was arrested June 26: driving with invalid license. Released June 27 on personal recognizance.

Colby Layne Simpson, 18, of Burnet was arrested June 26: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 27 on $250 bond.

Joel Escamilla, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 27: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Emili Galindo, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 27: no driver’s license.

Dustin Michael Shaffer, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, violation of promise to appear, failure to appear.

Travis Dwayne Smith, 21, of Bertram was arrested June 27: parole violation, burglary of habitation.