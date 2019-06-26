Investigators track down stolen air compressors via GPS

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A GPS tracking device led investigators to two suspects in the theft of a couple of mobile air compressors and attachments valued at more than $48,000.

A Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded June 25 to a construction site in the 5500 block of Texas 71, where electric contractors reported the theft of the compressors and attachments. The two Ingersoll Rand towable air compressors were stolen, according to employees, sometime between June 12 and June 24.

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force investigator who was assigned the case received a call from the Blanco Police Department on June 25 regarding the compressors having GPS tracking devices. Blanco police tracked down one of the air compressors at a Blanco business.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the owner of the business said he spotted the air compressor for sale through Facebook Market Place and contacted the person advertising it.

Investigators identified the seller as 50-year-old William “Billie” Lee Marinacci. The man and 54-year-old Constance Morse Spivey delivered one of the air compressors to the Blanco business and were paid $5,000 for it. According to the affidavit, the buyer said Spivey collected the money from him. He identified the two by their photos on Facebook.

With one air compressor in their possession, investigators had the electric contractors’ mechanic check the GPS data. The mechanic was able to get the tracking history, which showed that after the air compressor was taken from the construction site, it was transported to a location in the 11000 block of FM 1174 until it was taken to the Blanco business.

Investigators went to the location on June 25 where they contacted the two suspects, who admitted to delivering the stolen air compressor to Blanco and being paid $5,000 for it, according to the affidavit. Spivey told investigators she had the money in her purse.

During a search of the property, with the two suspects’ consent, investigators found the second air compressor under a tarp. They also found meth on the property.

Investigators arrested Spivey and Marinacci and charged them with theft of property ($30,000-$150,000), a third-degree felony. They also charged Marinacci with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

Both were booked into the Burnet County Jail, where they remained as of June 26.

This is an ongoing investigation as law enforcement agencies are trying to identify other property that was recovered at the suspects’ residence. Anyone with information about the two suspects or stolen property should contact Investigator Chad Taliaferro at (512) 756-8080 or ctaliaferro@burnetsheriff.com. Tips on this and other crimes can also be made through the Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or its website. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

