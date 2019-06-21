Llano County Jail bookings for the period of June 3-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 3-17, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Felicia Ann Bertelson-Laffoon, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 5: public intoxication. Released June 6 to see judge.

Christopher Thomas Byrnes, 76, of Llano was arrested June 5: public intoxication, failure to appear-bail jumping. Released June 9 with credit for time served.

Nicole Danielle Fournier, 46, of Kingsland was arrested June 3: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 7: indictment-theft of property.

Guadalupe Gardner, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: theft of property by check.

Bobby Lee Gomez, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 7: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 33, of Tow was arrested June 3: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jacqueline Hernandez, 32, of Llano was arrested June 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport, bond forfeiture-driving with invalid license, bail jumping/ailure to appear-driving with invalid license, theft of property.

Dana King, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7: health and safety violation. Released same day to outside agency.

Elizabeth Martinez, 41, of Kingsland was arrested June 5: theft of service.

Quinten Hunter-Grey Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 10: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge.

Brenda Lee Norris, 60, of Llano was arrested June 5: driving with invalid license, commitment order.

Latessa Dawn Porter, 48, of Kingsland was arrested June 10: driving while intoxicated.

Thomas Eugene-Sterling Reyes, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 6: manslaughter, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

James Dee Roberson, 27, of Kingsland was arrested June 9: criminal trespass, theft, possession of marijuana.

Ezequiel Rodriguez-Flores, 20, of Kingsland was arrested June 5: public intoxication, immigration detailer. Released June 6 to outside agency.

John Allen Shackleford, 43, of Tow was arrested June 5: driving with invalid license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 6 to see judge.

Sky Michael Smith, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 8: disturbing public peace. Released June 9 to see judge.

Stephanie Joy Wiginton, 31, of Kingsland was arrested June 5: driving while intoxicated.

Paige Ysais, 20, of Tow was arrested June 4: unlawful use of vehicle, bond revocation-forgery of government instrument.

Rachel Lee Bayliff, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 16: public intoxication. Released June 17 to see judge.

Lisa Ann Cates, 54, of Llano was arrested June 12: public intoxication. Released June 13 to see judge.

Colby Rhodes Collins, 33, of Llano was arrested June 10: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon.

Jason Daniel Edwards, 25, of Llano was arrested June 13: motion to revoke bond, possession of controlled substance.

James Gary Fowler Jr., 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 12: theft.

Joshua Ben Galvan, 25, of Llano was arrested June 13: possession of dangerous drug, dog at large.

Stephanie Raylene Greenwood, 31, of Llano was arrested June 13: possession of controlled substance, health and safety violation, failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Hays, 42, of Burnet was arrested June 14: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Matthew Douglas Jones, 36, of Kingsland was arrested June10: possession of controlled substance, no fishing license.

Ian Kelly, 27, of Llano was arrested June 17: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Antonio Jose Lugo, 58, of Llano was arrested June 16: driving while intoxicated, reckless driving.

Dillon Lee Mathews, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10: violation of bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury. Released June 11 to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo Francisco Munoz, 24, of Llano was arrested June 17: failure to stop and render aid or give information.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 33, of KIngsland was arrested June 10: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of dangerous drug. Released June 11 to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Gasper Napolez, 58, of Llano was arrested June 11: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Rick Lee Paul, 40, of Spicewood was arrested June 15: indictment-possession of controlled substance.

Trevor James Pollard, 26, of Kingsland was arrested June 15: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Joshua Jon Prier, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 15: possession of marijuana, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Christopher Lynn Proctor, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 15: driving while intoxicated.

Joshawa Carman Saugstad, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 11: violation of occupational driver’s license.

Keith Lee Shackelford, 58, of Bertram was arrested June 16: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

David Lawrence Slaton, 65, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 14: driving while intoxicated.

John Travis Winn, 23, of Llano was arrested June 14: possession of controlled substance.