Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of June 7-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 7-18, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ashley Maria Converse, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shannon Derek Dowis, 41, of Llano was arrested June 7: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released June 13 to outside agency.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 36, of Llano was arrested June 7: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance. Released June 13 to outside agency.

Bobby Lee Gomez, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 7: bond revocation-maunfacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jason Tucker Harper, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 7: driving while intoxicated. Released June 8 on $2,500 bond.

Linda Jo Jessup, 57, of Burnet was arrested June 7: judgment-possession of controlled substance.

John Matthew Kuker, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 7: possession of controlled substance. Released June 8 on personal recognizance.

Carlos Alberto Moran, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 7: possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Michael Ryan Cravens, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 8: possession of controlled substance. Released June 9 on $7,500 bond.

Jose Daniel Flores, 21, of Bertram was arrested June 8: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 9 on $2,000 bond.

James Glen Gantt, 48, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 8: driving while intoxicated.

Cara Limon Scofield, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 8: illegal dumping.

Aryana Ulyisa Flores, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Weston Dale James, 27, of Bertram was arrested June 9: driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license. Released June 14 on $3.000 bond.

Camron Chance Williamson, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: criminal trespass. Released June 10 on personal recognizance.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 10: harassment. Released June 12 on $1,500 bond.

Amanda Nicole Preece, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 10: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released on personal recognizance.

Brandi Elaine Haggerton, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 11: possession of controlled substance, theft of property, fraud-destroy/removal/concealment.

Cody Len Harper, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11: theft of firearm, burglary of habitation.

Brandon Neil Krause, 30, Granite Shoals was arrested June 11: duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping. Released June 13 on $1,500 bond.

Dillon Lee Matthews, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order. Released June 12 on $30,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole Turman, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 11: possession of controlled substance.

Erica Barr, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 12: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jose Luis Diaz, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 12: burglary of building. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Crystal Michelle Dillard, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 12: possession controlled substance. Released June 13 on personal recognizance.

Christian Escamilla, 18, of Burnet was arrested June 12: burglary of building. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Brandi Elaine Haggerton, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 12: bond revocation-theft of material, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Ricky Wayne Hay, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12: false report to police officer. Released same day on $500 bond.

Hugo Dannielle Lopez-Emrich, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12: failure to appear, driving with invalid license, expired registration. Released June 13 on $750 bond.

Raelynn Nicole McDaniel, 17, of Highland Haven was arrested June 12: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jose-Angel Muniz Ramos, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: issuance of bad check, driving while intoxicated. Released June 13 on $5,000 bond.

Darin W. Gray, 54, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 13: failure to appear.show cause hearing-boating while intoxicated. Released June 13 on personal recognizance.

Reynaldo Tomas Lacer, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested June 13: surety surrender-failure to identify as fugitive, evading arrest/detention, surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transportation.

Brittany Nicole White, 17, of Burnet was arrested June 13: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 14 on personal recognizance.

Andrea Rene Allen, 33, of Burnet was arrested June14: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14: assault on family/household member, possession of controlled substance, injury to child/elderly/disabled, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Lynsey Nadine Barron, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 16 on $2,500 bond.

Tina Marie Garza, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 15: failure to identify as fugitive, motion to revoke-evading arrested, failure to appear-failure to identify fugitive.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15: surety surrender-violation bond/protective order.

Jack Alvin Moore, 41, of Bertram was arrested June 15: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released June 16 on $2,500 bond.

Ruben Ray Robles, 59, of Burnet was arrested June 15: open container-driver, operating vehicle with fictitious license plate, failure to appear, hindering apprehension or prosecution. Released June 18 on $6,000 bond.

Erick Xavier Ybarra, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 15: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16: commitment-assault on family/household member.

William Shane J. Smith, 18, of Lake Buchanan was arrested June 16: possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-operating unregistered motor vehicle, capias pro fine-no tail lamps, capias pro fine-no motorcycle endorsement, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Quincy Arness Brown, 35, of Johnson City was arrested June 17: expired license plate registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired license plate registration. Released same day on $250 bond.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 17: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order, surety surrender-harassment, surety surrender-criminal trespass.

James Adam McCown, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 17: bail jumping /failure to appear. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17: parole violation.

Tyler Jordan Lupe Solis, 42, of Bertram was arrested June 17: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 18: possession of controlled substance. Released on same day on $5,000 bond.

Tyler Darrel Foster, 26, of Burnet was arrested June 18: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

James Gary Fowler II, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 18: theft. Released same day with credit for time served.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18: violation of suspension/revocation, possession of marijuana, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Jacqueline Aguirre Martinez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18: fraudulent use/possession identifying information.

John Howard Mason Jr., 67, of Burnet was arrested June 18: aggravated assault on date/family/household member.

Mandy Renee Walla McMeans, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 18: attempted assault causing bodily injury.

Tyler Jordon Lupe Solis, 22, of Bertram was arrested June 18: bond revocation-purchase/furnish alcohol to minor.