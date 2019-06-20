Faith Academy AD resigns to take San Antonio coaching job

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Jeremy Wentrcek has resigned as the athletic director at Faith Academy of Marble Falls to become the head football coach and athletic director at The Christian School at Castle Hills in San Antonio. The Marble Falls academy made the official announcement June 20.

Wentrcek’s had already turned over head football coaching duties to new hire Stephen Shipley on May 23. With Wentrcek leaving, Faith officials have decided to divide the athletic director duties among several people already on staff, said Donna Wilcox, director of Operations at the academy.

Possibilities include naming someone to be in charge of field and track maintenance, while someone else would be in charge of cleaning the school’s gym. Another person might be tasked with taking on the responsible for obtaining officials for home games in every sport.

Lori Thornley, who is the athletics department secretary, will play a vital role in ensuring the behind-the-scenes duties are fulfilled, giving administration time to examine its next steps, Wilcox said.

“We’re looking at the organization and how we want to strengthen things, roles, and responsibilities,” she said. “Coach Wentrcek is leaving this department in great shape and in good hands.”

Wentrcek said he learned plenty in his only year at Faith Academy. Top of the list is how to help a football program transition from an 11-man squad to a six-man team.

“Faith Academy has been a wonderful place for (my family and me),” he said. “The people here are outstanding. I’ve known (Faith Academy Board of Directors Chairman) Stuart Nunnally for years and years. He’s a wonderful friend. There are some wonderful families and wonderful kids.”

As for how he wants to be remembered, Wentrcek said he hopes the students can learn from his own personal relationship with Jesus and develop valuable life skills that go beyond football.

“As life’s happening, you have to play to your strengths and know what you’re able to do and thrive,” he said. “I want to be remembered as someone who left a mark, as someone who was more than football or basketball or volleyball. I came in with a vision to lead kids to Jesus.”

In Wentrcek’s only season at Faith Academy as the head football coach and athletic director, the Flames went 3-8 overall and 2-3 in Division 1, District 2 six-man football in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Faith lost in the first round of the playoffs to San Jacinto Christian Academy to end its season.

The Flames open the 2019 football season at The Christian School at Castle Hills on August 30. Kickoff is 7:30 PM.

