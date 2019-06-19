Wanted man caught after 7-hour search, residents’ help

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With the combined efforts of residents and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a suspect was found after chases by vehicle and foot and a search that lasted seven hours from the first day into the next morning.

The suspect was then held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived by a resident who found him in a creekbed on his property the day after the search began.

At about 2:40 PM on June 18, Burnet County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Park Road 4 driven by Benjamin Becker, 40, of Round Mountain, who was wanted on a parole revocation warrant. The man led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended at Hoover Valley Country Store. Becker then fled on foot into the terrain behind the store.

Deputies located him with the help of a K-9 officer and Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Burnet County Communications activated the reverse 911 system to notify residents of the suspect’s description and last known location.

The search continued until about 9:30 PM that night when authorities decided that Becker had injured himself and would most likely seek medical attention.

At about 8:15 AM on June 19, the sheriff’s office received a call from Camp Longhorn. The caller, according to the reports, stated Becker asked to use a phone at the camp. He left the area on foot before deputies could arrive.

The sheriff’s office again used the reverse 911 system, and, at 9:08 AM the Burnet County Communications received a 911 call from a resident on County Road 143 who said he located Becker lying in a creekbed on his property. The caller said he was holding Becker at gunpoint and had received the reverse 911 alert.

Becker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Burnet County Jail. As of June 19, Becker remained in jail on a parole violation charge.

“The reverse 911 system allowed us to quickly get information out to the public in the area of this incident,” BCSO Captain Chris Jett wrote in the media release. “The arrest of this suspect was the result of alert citizens making phone calls based upon the information that they had received.”

Residents can sign up for the alert system at warncentraltexas.org.

