Information sought in Burnet County burglaries; firearms and instruments stolen

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Information regarding two recent Burnet County burglaries is being sought by Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary of a residence in the Hoover’s Valley area that occurred between June 12 and June 13. According to Crime Stoppers, suspects stole “over 40 rifles, handguns and jewelry and then set the house on fire.”

The house suffered “serious damage” but is not considered a total loss.

In another case, the public is being asked for help regarding a burglary of a residence in the Tobeyville area. Items taken from that home include: a 1963 Kay Swingmaster Edition upright bass, a Mirafone tuba, a Gibson mahogany guitar, a Silvertone guitar, an 18-inch-by-24-inch-by-18-inch ship light, a Meade telescope, two 12-inch flat-screen TVs, a miniature slot machine, a wall-mounted pay phone, and firearms.

Anyone with information on these two cases should contact Kristin Davis of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 756-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also offer tips online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

