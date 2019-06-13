Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center offering free training

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is expanding its education program to childcare providers and the community.

The center is offering nine training sessions across the Highland Lakes and the other communities it serves. The dates and communities are Lampasas on June 18, Burnet on June 20, Kingsland on June 24, Johnson City on June 25, San Saba on July 1, Copperas Cove on July 8, Llano on July 15, Marble Falls on July 16, and Blanco on July 22.

The training is 6-8 PM each day and covers topics such as recognizing and reporting child abuse, infant brain development, sudden infant death syndrome, and abusive head trauma and shaken baby syndrome.

The locations and detailed information will be provided at the time of registration, which can be completed by contacting Education and Outreach coordinator Kylee Gaines at (512) 756-2607 or kaylee@hccac.org.

Training is provided year-round and is free to attend. The center can also customize training to fit an organization’s needs if there is a group of 10 or more in attendance.

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, which is located in Burnet, serves San Saba, Lampasas, Mason, Llano, Burnet, and Blanco counties. It provides a multi-agency approach to the investigation, intervention, and coordination of services for children and families impacted by emotional, physical, sexual abuse, and/or neglect. Staff handle a number of services, including forensic interviews of child victims, forensic medical exams, family advocacy and victim programs, counseling for victims and non-offending family members, and community education.

