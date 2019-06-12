Buchanan Dam man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed Kingsland pastor

STAFF REPORTS

A Buchanan Dam man was charged with two second-degree felonies after a June 2 crash that killed a Kingsland pastor.

Thomas Reyes, 27, was booked into the Llano County Jail on June 6 on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Reyes was released on bonds totaling $80,000 the following day.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Leonard McCollister, 66, was killed June 2 in a crash at about 6 PM at the intersection of Lillian Dean and Hi Line streets near Buchanan Dam in Llano County. McCollister, according to DPS, was driving east on Lillian Dean when a vehicle being driven “at a high rate of speed” southbound on Hi Line by Reyes ran a stop sign and collided with McCollister’s vehicle.

McCollister, according to his obituary, was a preacher at Buchanan West Baptist Church.

The investigation is being handled by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

jared@thepicayune.com