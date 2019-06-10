High-speed pursuit by Marble Falls police started with harassment report

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

When Marble Falls police responded to a harassment call on Resource Parkway off US 281 on June 5, the suspect took officers on a high-speed chase to Granite Shoals and back again, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Marble Falls now faces a string of charges, including drug possession.

On June 5, a woman contacted police to report that she was on her way to work when she spotted Mortensen, whom she knows, waiting for her just down the road from her office on Resource Parkway. She drove past him, but he drove up next to her and tried to get her to stop, at one point blocking her in on a dead-end street.

The woman was able to maneuver her car around the suspect’s truck, but he again pursued her. According to a Marble Falls Police Department arrest warrant affidavit, the incident might have initially started June 1 when the suspect attempted to get into the woman’s Burnet-area home.

She texted the suspect not to contact her again, but that resulted in about 42 messages from him up through June 5.

As Marble Falls police responded to the Resource Parkway incident, one of the officers spotted the man’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over. The suspect, however, raced away, reaching speeds in “excess of 80 miles per hour in a residential area.”

The chase continued onto RR 1431 with the suspect fleeing west, “passing vehicles and driving into opposing lanes while running red lights in speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.”

Other agencies joined the pursuit.

According to arrest warrant documents, the suspect fled through the city of Granite Shoals before heading back to Marble Falls.

The pursuit ended in the 90 block of Cedar Ridge Drive, located off Mormon Mill Road.

As officers were arresting the suspect, he told them that “dope was inside the vehicle.” The officers searched the truck and located a small amount of meth.

The officers arrested Mortensen and booked him into the Burnet County Jail. He is charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and stalking. He was still in jail as of June 10 in lieu of $137,500 in bonds.

