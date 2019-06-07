Llano County Jail bookings for period of May 28-June 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 28-June 3, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bobby Lynn Bolen, 47, of Kingsland was arrested June 1: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

David Bobby Calderon Jr., 40, of Kingsland was arrested May 28: bench warrant.

Jose Alex Conchola, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 31: commitment order.

James Jason Carter, 42, of Kingsland was arrested May 31: possession of controlled substance.

Jeremiah Grissom, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: driving while intoxicated.

Mauricio Maldonado, 26, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 31: threat. Released same after time served.

Jessica Marissa Marvin, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 29: possession of controlled substance.

Angela Irene Merkel, 30, of Llano was arrested May 30: abandon/endanger child-imminent danger.

Beau Broadus Mraz, 34, of Llano was arrested May 30: abandon/endanger child-imminent danger.

Kimberly Ann Pridemore, 58, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 29: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Anacleto Reynoso-Valdez, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30: criminal trespass.

Bobby Lyn Riley, 48, of Llano was arrested June 2: driving with invalid license.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Kingsland was arrested May 30: burglary of building.

Thelma Veronica Suarez, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: theft of property.

Dylan Travis Young, 25, of Kingsland was arrested May 31: commitment order.