Burnet County Jail bookings for period of May 31-June 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 31-June 6, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rachel Laraine Bailey, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested May 31: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released June 1 on $11,500 bond.

Jimmy Ray Lerma Jr., 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 31: commitment-injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 17, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 31: theft. Released June 1 on $500 bond.

Ruth Ann Rhoades, 45, of Spicewood was arrested May 31: indictment-abandon/endanger child, indictment-sexual assault of child.

Brandi Christene Bowyer, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 1: theft of property. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 1: possession of controlled substance. Released June 2 on $1,000 bond.

Richard Carl Huber, 58, of Burnet was arrested June 1: sex offender’s duty to register. Released June 4 on personal recognizance.

Robert Wayne Kolenda, 66, of Burnet was arrested June 1: driving while intoxicated. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Anita Mae Navin, 69, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 1: fraud/destroy/removal/concealment. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Randy Shane Perrie, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 1: parole violation, evading arrest/detention, driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify to peace officer, failure to signal turn, displaying expired license plates.

Kallan William Levi Simons, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 1: theft of property. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Kayla Elizabeth Dawn Simons, 17, of Tow was arrested June 1: theft of property. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Kolton Gene Keith Simons, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 1: theft of property. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: failure to maintain financial responsibility, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Kearia Patricee Davis, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Kimberly Ann Guzman, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released June 3 on $500 bond.

Amedee Roberto Salinas, 37, of Spicewood was arrested June 2: possession of controlled substance. Released June 3 on $2,500 bond.

Tanya Marie Fraden, 62, of Llano was arrested June 3: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Alexander Austin Amos, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 4: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance. Released June 6 on $50,000 bond.

Robin Kent Bergland, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 4: theft of firearm.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 4: false drug test-falsification device.

Freddie Lee Harris Jr., 50, of Burnet was arrested June 4: possession of controlled substance.

Cecilia Hernandes Perez, 23, of Llano was arrested June 4: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Reyna Marie Ramirez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Louis Arce IV, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 5: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, parole violation.

John Albert Cammack, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 5: driving with invalid license, violation of promise to appear. Released same day on $500 bond.

Richard Clint Chaney, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Amanda Raschel Cofer, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 5: indictment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Freddie Lee Harris Jr., 50, of Burnet was arrested June 5: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 5: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $11,500 bond.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Courtney Paige Teague, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 5: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, bond revocation-criminal trespass. Released same on $19,000.

Eric Mata, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 6: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated robbery.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6: reckless driving, stalking.

Reyna Marie Ramirez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6: bail jumping/failure to appear-felon.

Dallas Storm Wood, 23, of Burnet was arrested June 6: theft of property.