Two out-of-state utility line workers killed at TX 71 job site

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two construction crew workers were killed June 1 in a job site accident when a metal utility pole fell on them during lifting operations.

According to a media release from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene near Texas 71 and Twisted Oaks Drive close to the Llano County line at about 3:40 PM.

The two men were identified as Patrick Sheesley, 30, of Wilson, Kansas, and Bryan Weatherford, 49, of Windwood, Oklahoma.

The men were working for Maslonka Powerline Services, a company based in Spokane, Washington, that is contracting for Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

Burnet County Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil pronounced the two men dead at the scene, and autopsies have been ordered. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The company is performing work for PEC to help rebuild and upgrade a transmission line between the Wirtz Dam, Johnson City, and Mountain Top substations, which includes about 200 poles and 25 miles of lines.

editor@thepicayune.com