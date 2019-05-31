Marble Falls tennis player and golfer sign college letters

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Two Marble Falls High School seniors made their college selections official May 21 after signing their national letters of intent.

Tennis player Ty Marshall is headed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, and golfer Cameron Carter is off to Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Marshall said he knew he found the place he wanted to play when he and his family discovered a reserved parking spot for them on campus to start the visit.

“They had my name on it,” he said.

From that point on, the visit got better. Just about everyone associated with the tennis team already knew Marshall’s name, so he felt very at home.

Marshall began playing the sport in the eighth grade and fell for it pretty quickly. When he had to decide between football and tennis, he chose tennis because “football is hard on the body. You don’t see many 80-year-olds playing football.”

The son of Stephanie and Jon Marshall is undecided on a major but knows it will be business-related.

The most important lesson he learned from being a Mustang is to put in the time to be successful.

“If you work hard at something, eventually, you’ll obtain it,” he said. “If you work hard in life, you usually get what you want.”

Marble Falls tennis head coach Kim Thomas called Marshall a “very naturally gifted player” who has “improved a lot.”

“It’s been great to witness the process of getting him to be a college athlete,” she said. “I’m really proud of him.”

Carter said Schreiner had what he was looking for: close to home, beautiful golf courses, and the exact classes he needs for his major, which is biochemistry.

The attraction to golf for him is the mental aspect.

“In golf, you play against yourself,” he said. “Golf is ninety-five percent mental. Once you get into a happy place, golf becomes a happy place.”

The son of Debbie and Chris Carter wants to become a neurosurgeon, a profession he picked in the sixth grade.

Golf head coach Lonnie Tackitt commended Carter for tirelessly working on his game throughout high school.

“I look forward to seeing how he does,” Tackitt said.

Both thanked their families, friends, and coaches for their support.

Carter summed it up.

“Coaches improved my game where it was needed and calmed me down when I got frustrated,” he said.

