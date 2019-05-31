Llano County Jail bookings for the period of May 13-27, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 13-27, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Allen Bartel, 47, of Kingsland was arrested May 17: illegal dumping, criminal trespassing.

Jason Elton Blair, 39, of Spicewood was arrested May 16: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 48, of Kingsland was arrested May 13: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Lisa Ann Cates, 54, of Llano was arrested May 19: theft of property.

Alton Edward Crawford, 50, of Kingsland was arrested May 16: driving with invalid license.

Melanie Ann Dunn, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18: theft of property.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 17: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Corey William Gupton, 41, of Kingsland was arrested May 19: disregarding red light.

Robert Mathew Hogeda, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 18: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 19 to see judge.

Tonya Sue Hutson, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 18: disturbing public peace. Released May 20 with credit for time served.

Jeremiah Alan James, 20, of Burnet was arrested May 14: theft of property, capias pro fine-expired license plates, capias pro fine-driving without seat belt.

Stacey Deann Keaghey, 48, of Kingsland was arrested May 16: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Devonn Lavalley, 51, of Llano was arrested May 16: assault causing bodily injury.

Robert Carl Lawrence, 18, of Kingsland was arrested May 14: indictment-burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury, possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession of child pornography.

Robert Horace Newman, 41, of Llano was arrested May 14: indecency with child-sexual contact.

Mariah Rhoades, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 17: possession of controlled substance.

Jason Michael Sherrill, 49, of Kingsland was arrested May 15: assault against elderly or disabled individual.

Sandra Marie Skelton, 50, of Tow was arrested May 17: driving with invalid license.

Melissa Selina Walker, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 19: license required.

Andrew Christopher Wilson, 38, of Tow was arrested May 18: harassment.

Terry Allen Bolen, 27, of Kingsland was arrested May 20: burglary of habitation.

Kemp Patrick Caropepe, 45, of Kingsland was arrested May 24: criminal mischief, property crime.

James Jason Carter, 42, of Kingsland was arrested May 22: liquor violation. Released May 23 to see judge.

Dakota Culpepper, 24, of Kingsland was arrested May 25: possession of marijuana.

Freddie Ray Dirden, 27, of Tow was arrested May 27: harassment.

Melissa Dunn-Powell, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 27: driving while intoxicated.

Justin Grant Dyer, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 24: driving with invalid license.

Randy Lee Lackey, 62, of Burnet was arrested May 22: unauthorized contract with bail/bond surety.

Paul Salazar, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 24: sexual assault of child.

Angel Marie Sandoval, 32, of Llano was arrested May 25: possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Schwalm, 17, of Llano was arrested May 22: aggravated sexual assault of child.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 25: silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911.

Daizhaun Walker Walker, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 23: burglary of habitation.