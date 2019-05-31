Burnet County Jail bookings for period of May 17-30, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 17-30, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Landy Jo Fifer, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17: bond revocation-prohibited weapon, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, expired driver’s license, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 21 on $42,000 bond.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 17: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Samuel Gene Hill Jr., 61, of Burnet was arrested May 17: bench warrant-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jason Todd Horn, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 17: abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence.

Austin James Janssen, 24, of Spicewood was arrested May 17: failure to appear, expired registration. Released May 18 on personal recognizance

Kent Duane Karrick, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17: driving while intoxicated. Released May 18 on $2,500 bond.

Jerry David Pafford, 64, of Bertram was arrested May 17: displaying expired registration.

Clifford Wayne Perkins, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 17: theft of property.

Seth Scott Rogers, 23, of Llano was arrested May 17: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $250 bond.

Erik Ruelas, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 17: driving with invalid license. Released May 18 on $1,000 bond.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 17: possession of marijuana. Released May 18 on $1,000 bond.

Donaldo Isaias Barrios, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 18: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

William Fred Houston II, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 18: parole violation.

Dalton James Phillips, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 18: public intoxication. Released May 19 on $1,000 bond.

Desira Luraine Leras, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 19: driving with invalid license. Released May 20 on personal recognizance.

Kearston Marie Goble, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 20: theft of property. Released May 21 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Dean Hanes, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20: failure to appear-assault on family/household member, capias pro fine-speeding, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 32, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 20: commitment.

Adrian Aguirre, 39, of Kingsland was arrested May 21: violation bond/protective order. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Seth Allen Barnes, 24, of Bertram was arrested May 21: speeding. Released May 24 after laying out fine.

Christopher Stephen Field, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released May 27 after laying out fine.

Michelle June Filek, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released May 23 on personal recognizance.

Roger Ortiz, 18, of Burnet was arrested May 21: accident involving damage to vehicle. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Alisha Parker, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released May 22 on $2,000 bond.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 48, of Kingsland was arrested May 22: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Richard Colt Cornelius II, 48, of Bertram was arrested May 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 23 on $2,500 bond.

Cassy Lakelle Frischmann, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 25 on $2,500 bond.

Jose Francisco Delgado, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 24: violation of probation-purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor.

Charlie Dale Haggerton, 38, of Burnet was arrested May 24: issuance of bad check, theft of material, criminal mischief. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Smith, 56, of Burnet was arrested May 24: commitment-driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released May 26 with credit for time served.

Blake Seth Watson, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 24: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Dustin Robinson White, 19, of Bertram was arrested May 24: possession on dangerous drug, possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shanon Marie Coble, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Ashley Maria Converse, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 25: capias pro fine-speeding. Released May 26 after laying out fine.

Jhovany Antonio Lozano-Alvarez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, immigration detainer. Released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 38, of Burnet was arrested May 25: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $10,500 bond.

Allan Gene Polasek, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 25: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Blake Seth Watson, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 25: no driver’s license.

Jose Cortez, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: possession of controlled substance. Released May 27 on $2,000 bond.

Quinten Dene Holden, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 26: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

John David Pollard, 44, of Kingsland was arrested May 26: driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Janes Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana. Released May 27 on $2,000 bond.

Dennis James Shannon, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 26: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Shane Paul Armstrong, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 27: no driver’s license. Released May 28 after laying out fine.

Brian Kevin Foret, 38 of Marble Falls was arrested May 27: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

William Coley Bell, 21, of Bertram was arrested May 28: evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Cody Len Harper, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revocation-theft of property.

Joshua Vilas Sanders, 24, of Kingsland was arrested May 28: burglary of vehicle. Released May 29 on $2,500 bond.

Christian Alexander Wade, 18, of Burnet was arrested May 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury.

Kelly Lee Boring, 52, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 29: driving wile intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released May 30 on $1,500 bond.

Shannon Derek Dowis, 42, of Llano was arrested May 29: possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of criminal instrument, credit/debit card abuse, burglary of vehicle.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 42, of Johnson City was arrested May 29: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

German Hernandez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 29: driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Steven Slater Light, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 29: theft of property.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested May 29: public intoxication.

Dakota Waine Polk, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 29: unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Alex Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 29: failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired single-state registration.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 30: bond revocation-forgery of government/national government instrument, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance.

Emily Micaela Escamilla, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 30: possession of controlled substance.

German Santiago Ortiz, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 30: cockfighting, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Zachary David Weber, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30: possession of controlled substance.