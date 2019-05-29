Marble Falls school bus crash sends one person to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a Marble Falls school bus on Ranch Road 1431 just east of the Marble Falls. An SUV traveling east hit the bus, which was carrying 11 children at the time. According to Marble Falls school district officials, none of the children or school personnel on the bus were injured. The 17-year-old Cedar Park woman driving the SUV was transported to an Austin-area hospital. Courtesy photo

A Cedar Park teen was transported to an Austin-area hospital after the SUV she was driving crashed into a Marble Falls Independent School District bus carrying 11 Colt Elementary School students Wednesday morning.

MFISD officials said no schoolchildren or school personnel were injured “beyond a scrape/bruise” in the accident, which happened around 7 AM on May 29.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety report, a 17-year-old female was driving east on Ranch Road 1431 about a half-mile east of Marble Falls when the vehicle left the road on a curve. The driver brought the SUV back onto the road, but it crossed into the westbound lane and struck the westbound school bus.

The students evacuated the bus, after which, a fire started in the battery compartment of the vehicle. The bus driver quickly extinguished the flames. School officials contacted the parents of the students on the bus and have made counselors available to students at Colt Elementary School.

MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen praised emergency crews for their response.

“Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, there is little more to be shared at this point,” Allen stated in an email to MFISD parents and residents. “However, based on the information I have received, I believe the bus driver involved in this incident followed the practices and protocols to keep our students safe before and in the aftermath of the event.”

The driver of the SUV was flown by helicopter to St. David’s Hospital in Austin with incapacitating injuries, according to the DPS.

