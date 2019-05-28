Marble Falls library offering adult summer reading program

The Marble Falls Public Library is holding its first-ever adult summer reading program for ages 18 and older. All patrons have to do is read books to win prizes. The contest runs June 3 through August 2.

Rules:

• Participants must be library cardholders.

• Participants must be 18 years and older.

• Sign up to receive a bag and the summer reading list, instructions, coupons, and a Frequent Reader Card.

• Participants will read three books, one of their choosing and two from the library’s summer reading list.

• Participants then will use a full reading card as a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes provided by the Friends of the Library. They can fill out as many frequent reader cards as they want. The more patrons read, the more chances they have to win.

Prizes are:

• Kindle Fire 8 HD with case

• Canon printer

• Art easel and sketchbox

• Wine baskets

• Google Mini-Home

Submit all points by Friday, August 2. Winners will be notified on August 5.

Register online at marblefallslibrary.org or in person at the library, 101 Main St. in Marble Falls. Readers can keep track of their points through the library’s online tracker.