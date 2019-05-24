Officials cut the ribbon on RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland

Officials joined together in the middle of the new RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland on May 24 for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Standing between fire trucks from the Sunrise Beach Village and Kingsland volunteer departments for the ribbon cutting were Llano County Pct. 3 Commissioner Linda Raschke (left), State Rep. Andy Murr, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr., U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham.

Watch a video of the event on Facebook @thepicayunemagazine.