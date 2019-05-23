‘Dangerous felon’ wanted by local agencies caught in Temple

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A 33-year-old man deemed a “dangerous felon” by area law enforcement who is a suspect in a Highland Haven vehicle theft is behind bars after Temple police nabbed him May 22 following a foot chase.

Gregory Paul Deloach is a suspect in several Cottonwood Shores investigations as well as Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force cases. The latest involves the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee on May 21 in Highland Haven.

Burnet County law enforcement asked for the public’s help in locating Deloach in early April.

Local law enforcement learned in the evening of May 22 that Temple police had arrested Deloach. He was in the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee when Temple authorities first approached him but took off on foot, leading police on a chase.

Temple police were able to catch and arrest Deloach, but, while they were engaged in the foot pursuit, an unidentified woman in the Grand Cherokee drove off with the vehicle.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman and locating the stolen vehicle. Officials believe she is in the Burnet or Llano county area. Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Howard Stinehour at (512) 756-8080 or hstinehour@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips also may be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-888-756-8477. Tips made through Crime Stoppers are anonymous but could be eligible for a cash reward.

Temple police booked Deloach into the Bell County Jail on charges of evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a building as well as on a parole violation. He was still in jail as of noon May 23.

