Friends group selling engraved bricks for Lakeshore Library walk

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Friends of the Lakeshore Library are selling bricks for a walkway that will encircle the Buchanan Dam facility.

The bricks come in two sizes. One is 4 inches by 8 inches and can accommodate three lines of type with 16 characters per line. It costs $100. The other is 8 inches by 8 inches and has room for five lines of type with 16 characters on each line. It is $200.

Those purchasing two or more bricks will receive a 25 percent discount. You can even purchase an engraved brick for personal, decorative use.

Contact the library to have a form sent to you to submit for engraving at (325) 379-1174 or friendsoflakeshorelibrary@gmail.com.

