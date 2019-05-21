US Postal Service: Spring cleaning extends to your mailbox

Is your mailbox off its hinges or does it have a loose screw?

Well, this week’s the perfect time to inspect and repair it. The US Postal Service has designated May 19-25 as Mailbox Improvement Week.

On a homeowner’s to-do should be:

• replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door;

• repainting a rusted or peeling mailbox;

• remounting a loosened mailbox post;

• and replacing or adding house numbers.

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited service mailboxes,” said Steven Hernandez, USPS Rio Grande District manager. “Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction.”

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, contact your local postmaster.