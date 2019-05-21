New K9 cop helps keep $250,000 worth of drugs off streets

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet County drug bust

TOP: The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit of Deputy Kyle Ciolfi and K9 Ron (AKA ‘Jag’) have kept an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 worth of drugs off the street. During a narcotics search of a vehicle May 20, K9 Ron alerted to the presence of drugs, and deputies found 2 kilograms of meth along with cash and a loaded firearm. BOTTOM: Two suspects — Roy Ford and Tomas Jamarillo — were arrested and charged. Photos courtesy of Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

A speeding stop May 20 turned into a major drug arrest, possibly keeping a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

A Burnet County deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the 1600 block of East Polk Street (Texas 29) in the late morning. The deputy requested the BCSO K9 Unit of Deputy Kyle Ciolfi and K9 Ron for assistance.

The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to a BCSO statement. The deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 2 kilograms of meth.

Officials estimated the seized drugs have a street value of $200,000 to $250,000.

Along with the drugs, deputies found $11,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and an electronic scale.

Deputies arrested the two men in the vehicle: 35-year old Tomas Jamarillo of Elgin and 27-year-old Roy Ford of Killeen. They were booked into the Burnet County Jail on manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. If convicted, the men face between 15-99 years in prison and fine up to $250,000.

K9 Ron joined the BCSO in April. The sheriff’s office received a grant from K9s4COPS to get K9 Ron. Pacesetter K9 in Liberty Hill trained the German shepherd and provided additional training for the dog and handler Ciolfi.

