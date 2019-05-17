Llano County Jail bookings for the period of May 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 6-12, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Gonzales Amezquita, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 10: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Ricky James Benavides, 33, of Kingsland was arrested May 11: resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of occupational driver’s license.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 48, of Kingsland was arrested May 13: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Maria Laura Degante-Vargaz, 46, of Kingsland was arrested May 6: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads, immigration detainer. Released May 12 on cash bond.

Lee Herrera Dones, 41, of Llano was arrested May 7: possession of controlled substance.

Toby James Floyd, 45, of Llano was arrested May 10: driving with invalid license.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 40, of Llano was arrested May 9: bench warrant.

Nicholas Ryan Frambs, 18, of Kingsland was arrested May 8: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 35, of Llano was arrested May 12: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug.

Isaac Lorenzo Guajardo, 42, of Kingsland was arrested May 6: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Hector Gomez Gutierrez, 56, of Kingsland was arrested May 6: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Ruth A Gutierrez, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Roy Lafitte Hardy III, 55, of Tow was arrested May 9: possession of controlled substance, bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

David Dale Lawley, 70, of Kingsland was arrested May 7: liquor violation.

Teresa Lopez-Sanchez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 6: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

John David Martin, 52, of Llano was arrested May 7: failure to control speed. Released same day after paying fine.

Quinten Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 7: possession of marijuana.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 28, of Llano was arrested May 6: assault on public servant.

Carlos D. Pena, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 6: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Richard Clemente Renfro, 60, of Kingsland was arrested May 8: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Christian Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 9: possession of controlled substance, failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Gabriel Glen Rodriguez, 17, of Llano was arrested May 7: possession of controlled substance.

Michael Murray Rowe, 41, of Kingsland was arrested May 12: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with invalid license.

Christopher Nolan Taylor, 65, of Llano was arrested May 10: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.