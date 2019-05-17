Granite Shoals rethinks more tennis courts at sports complex

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Granite Shoals city leaders are re-evaluating the Roddick Youth Tennis Foundation’s plans to build four more tennis courts at Quarry Park.

During the City Council’s regular meeting May 14, council members approved allowing city staff to request a meeting with foundation officials regarding the tennis courts. City Manager Jeff Looney said that, after re-examining the contract between Granite Shoals and the foundation, the city isn’t sure building four additional courts is “the best idea.”

The foundation built two full-size tennis courts and two quick courts, which are smaller in dimension for children.

“We don’t have that many people utilizing the courts,” Looney said.

In March 2017, the city received a $500,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to build a multi-purpose sports facility at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The city is providing the building and the land. The sports facility plan includes two volleyball courts, two basketball courts, three batting cages, one shuffleboard courts, and one pickleball court inside the building where the existing tennis courts are located. Outside would be two soccer fields, a softball field, and a youth baseball field.

The proposed location for the four outdoor tennis courts could be better utilized for something else, city officials said.

The council also approved a contract with Irvin Steel for structure work on the sports complex building.

In addition, Looney told the council that the existing restroom at Quarry Park needs to be renovated at an estimated cost of $25,000 instead of replaced. Looney said the city would like for the work to start in the beginning of summer.

Drivers should also expect more delays on Phillips Ranch Road starting May 17 as crews continue paving portions of the roadway. Looney said the section between Blue Castle to New Briar will be closed for several days.

In other business:

• City staff told the council they are looking at bond options to address upgraded water lines at a projected cost of $9 million and a water tower at $2 million. Looney said the city will “have to take it in phases” and decide how best to present the options to voters.

• The council learned that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is studying flood damage to the city’s parks and pumps to provide a cost estimate for repairs.

• City staff told the council they are already looking for business sponsors to help with GraniteFest 2020. The first event, held April 27, cost about $24,000.

• The city recognized Burnet County employee Will Homer for his work toward helping complete Phase 1 of construction on the city’s three main arterial roads: Phillips Ranch Road, Prairie Creek, and Valley View.

