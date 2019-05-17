Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 10-16, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Samantha Danielle Bernal, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 10: abandonment/endangerment of child. Released May 11 on $15,000 bond.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 10: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-reckless driving.

Jesse Ray Boyer, 25, of Bertram was arrested May 10: driving while intoxicated. Released May 11 on $4,000 bond.

Adrian Donald Davis, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 10: use/possession of inhalant paraphernalia. Released May 12 on personal recognizance.

Freddie Lee Harris Jr., 50, of Burnet was arrested May 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released May 11 on $25,000 bond.

Dakota Waine Polk, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 10: commitment-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Ross Lee Shafer, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested May 10: possession of controlled substance.

Clifford C. Wilson Jr., 36, of Burnet was arrested May 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Kayla Ann Clark, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11: aggravated robbery. Released May 15 to Bexar County.

Quintin Jules Lerma, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released May 15 after laying out fine.

Michael Thomas Stage, 65, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michael George Colavito, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 12: failure to appear-contempt of court-child support. Released May 13 on $5,000 bond.

Katie Sue Cozby, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 12: theft of service. Released May 13 on $200 bond.

Stacy Melvin Davis, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12: possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Released May 13 on $4,000 bond.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 12: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Marcus Jo Sanchez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12: no driver’s license, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate. Released May 13 on $500 bond.

Cierra Renay Cole, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested May 13: driving with invalid license. Released May 15 on $500 bond.

Christopher Allen Mullins, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 13: possession of controlled substance. Released May 14 on $3,000 bond.

Jodi Latrisha Wall, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested May 13: possession of controlled substance. Released May 14 on personal recognizance.

Carolyn Ann Williams, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 13: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 14 after paying fine.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 14: expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, display of expired license plates. Released May 16 on $3,000 bond.

Simon Orana Guana, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 15: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury.

Andres Rios, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 15: speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released same day after paying fine.

Salvador Ortiz Salazar, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 15: possession of controlled substance.

Oscar Sanchez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 15: public intoxication. Released May 16 on $500 bond.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 15: public intoxication. Released May 16 on personal recognizance.

Marilyn Marie Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15: motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention. Released same day on bond.

Mandy Renee Wallace-McMeans, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 15: public intoxication. Released May 16 on personal recognizance.

Jose Bustos, 38, of Spicewood was arrested May 16: evading arrest, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 16: possession of marijuana, surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 16: possession of controlled substance.

Jennifer Nicole Latham, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 16: fraud by check. Released same day on $250 bond.