Law enforcement agencies seeking ‘dangerous felon;’ public asked to call 9-1-1 if he’s seen

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Highland Lakes law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe has been involved in several crimes.

Officials identified the man as 33-year-old Gregory Paul Deloach. Law enforcement officials consider him a “dangerous felon.” If he is spotted, people are advised to immediately call 9-1-1.

The Granite Shoals Police Department is investigating him in connection to thefts within that city. Cottonwood Shores Police Chief J. Liendo stated his department is looking for him regarding charges of being a felon with a weapon, fleeing, and burglary of a vehicle.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force are also seeking Deloach for possible criminal activity in their jurisdictions.

Deloach is described as white with blue eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

He has a number of tattoos visible on his arms, hands, and neck.

According to Burnet County records, Deloach was convicted of burglary of a habitation in November 2015 and sentenced to prison.

If you have information on his location, contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1. You can also make a tip to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or submitting it online. Tips remain anonymous, and you can be eligible for a cash reward.

