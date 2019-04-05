Llano County Jail bookings for period of March 25-31, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 25-31, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Timothy Scott Arden, 18, of Kingsland was arrested March 30: health and safety violation. Released same day with credit for time served.

Jacob Chance Briggs, 24, of Kingsland was arrested March 27: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day to see judge.

Wesley Aaron Bullard, 52, of Kingsland was arrested March 29: assault by threat, speeding, violation of promise to appear, driving with invalid license. Released March 30 on personal recognizance.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 40, of Kingsland was arrested March 29: commitment order.

John Timothy Cowart, 54, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 28: criminal trespass.

Miriam D. Dominguez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 28: theft of property.

Melissa Darlene Garcia, 52, of Kingsland was arrested March 28: theft of property, animal nuisance.

Tucker James Gatlin, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 31: obstructing highway.

Brian Scott Heady, 49, of Kingsland was arrested March 31: public intoxication. Released with credit for time served.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 32, of Tow was arrested March 31: possession of marijuana.

Amanda Lynn Hoblit, 37, of Kingsland was arrested March 29: driving while intoxicated.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 31: driving with invalid license.

Jesse Jared-Lawrance James, 22, of Llano was arrested March 30: possession of marijuana.

Amy Susan Jimenez, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 31: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Mikel Paul Lofton, 28, of Kingsland was arrested March 31: driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license.

Amanda Cunningham Mayes, 42, of Kingsland was arrested March 29: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 27: burglary of habitation, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Nathan Robert McPherson, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 26: theft of property.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 29: driving with invalid license.

Tiffany Mae Rains, 35, of Tow was arrested March 26: possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ila Lynnett Richards, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 28: failure to appear-theft of property.

Cyndi Ann Smith, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 26: credit/debit card abuse.

Todd Berry Thompson, 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 28: driving while intoxicated.