Burnet County Jail bookings for period of March 29-April 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 29-April 4, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 29: assault on family/household member. Released same day on $12,500 bond.

Danielle Louise Kelley, 27, of Burnet was arrested March 29: indictment-secure execution of document by deception. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jennifer Kreitzer, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 29: issuance of bad check. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Oscar Sanchez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 29: public intoxication, minor in consumption of alcohol. Released March 30 on personal recognizance.

Teaira Rosalee Arden, 19, of Kingsland was arrested March 30: possession of controlled substance. Released April 1 on $5,000 bond.

John Paul Heflin, 20, of Kingsland was arrested March 30: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Shelby Lynn Liscum, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 30: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Felicia Diore Martinez, 20, of Burnet was arrested March 30: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 1 on $2,000 bond.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 59, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 30: commitment-possession of controlled substance. Released April 1 with credit for time served.

Audie J. McKee, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30: public intoxication. Released April 3 on personal recognizance.

Taylor Nicole Thompson, 26, of Burnet was arrested March 30: assault on peace officer/judge, harassment of public servant, driving while intoxicated. Released March 31 on $29,000 bond.

Janie Rene Casares, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Rebecca Diane Catalan, 21 of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: possession of marijuana. Released April 2 on $6,000 bond.

Mateo Marichalar, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 31: possession of controlled substance. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Sonny George Ortiz, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: driving with invalid license. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Adam Joseph Rico, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: possession of marijuana. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Gavino Tinajera Hernandez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 31: possession of marijuana. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Sabrina Lynn Bird, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 1: theft of property. Released April 2 on $2,500 bond.

Ashley Nicole Turman, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 1: failure to identify as fugitive. Released April 3 on personal recognizance.

Dallas Storm Wood, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 1: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Casey Lee Kilpatrick, 43, of Bertram was arrested April 2: capias pro fine-theft of property, bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Alvin Torres, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 2: capias pro fine-failure to report name change, capias pro fine-violation of driver’s license restrictions. Released April 3 after paying fine.

Gary Douglas Stewart, 26, of Johnson City was arrested April 2: harassment of public servant, arson.

Dallas Storm Wood, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 2: parole violation.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3: public intoxication.

Randal Bryan Petty Jr., 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 3: possession of marijuana. Released April 4 on personal recognizance.

Thomas Joseph Pfeiffer Jr., 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 3: judgement-intoxication manslaughter.

Hellin Ruiz, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. Released April 4 after paying fine.

Orlando Sinai Solorzano, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 3: failure to appear, keeping prohibited wild animals, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 4 on $500 bond.

Kevin Ray Turner, 46, of Kingsland was arrested April 3: driving while intoxicated.

William Edward Worrell, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 3: fraud-check, theft of property, capias pro fine-display of expired license plates.

Shilah O’Neida Nollie Wright, 20, of Kingsland was arrested April 3: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Teaira Rosalee Arden, 19, of Kingsland was arrested April 4: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, assault by contact-family violence.

Fransis Janet Daniels, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 4: driving with invalid license, burglary of building.

Charles Andrew Malone, 33, of Kingsland was arrested April 4: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4: bond revocation-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Eloy Ocampo Jr., 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4: interfering with emergency request for assistance, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $5,500 bond.

Priscilla Lane Serles, 69, Marble Falls was arrested April 4: criminal trespass.

Jason Lee Showers, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 4: failure to appear-child support hearing, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, driving with invalid license.