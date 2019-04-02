Llano starts parks plan process; teen recognized as lifesaver

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

April 1 marked Day 1 of a nearly eight-month process to study parks facilities and features within the city of Llano.

Matt Bucchin of Halff Associates, project manager for Llano’s Master Parks Plan, briefed the Llano City Council on the process during its regular meeting Monday.

“This is about framing the discussion and understanding where the community wants to go,” Bucchin told City Council.

Halff Associates is performing the study, which is being paid for by the Llano Parks Project.

Bucchin and others from Halff Associates spent April 1-2 in Llano looking at existing park spaces and potential property as well as gathering feedback from staff and community stakeholders. More feedback will be requested from the community in the coming weeks and months, Bucchin said.

That feedback will help Halff Associates determine a list of projects and an overall plan for the city and Llano Parks Project in developing parks within the municipality.

Also during the meeting, the City Council made a proclamation at the start of the meeting to recognize April 1, 2019, as Abby Machuga Day.

The proclamation was to honor the 14-year-old for rescuing her siblings from a fire in the family’s home March 12.

“These extraordinary acts to secure the safety of her family is deserving of special recognition,” read Mayor Gail Long from the proclamation.

The full proclamation can be read on the city’s agenda.

The Llano Volunteer Fire Department also read a letter of commendation lifesaving award for Machuga.

jared@thepicayune.com