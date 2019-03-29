Scholarships available for women returning to school

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Highland Lakes Service League’s mission is to change lives. One way to do that is through scholarships, which the members award to women returning to college or enrolling in a certificate program in pursuit of a career goal.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than $63,000 in scholarships, and it plans to add to that tally in the upcoming year. The league is now accepting applications from women for itsscholarships.

Applications are due by April 16. Go to the league’s website to apply.

A great thing about the scholarship program is that the women who receive them often stay in the Highland Lakes and continue to work to make it a great place to live. Mary Seaman is using her scholarship to obtain a degree in library science, which would allow her to stay in the community with a local library.

“I have a passion for learning and discovering new things, and I want to share that with others,” Seaman wrote on her scholarship application. “The library has always been a safe haven for me, and I have always found solace there.”

Students must be enrolled in an institution of higher education or certification program to be eligible. For more information on the scholarships, contact Pam Rodgers at pam@nctv.com.

Providing these scholarships as well as funding all the group’s efforts takes work on the part of the members. They raise most of the funds through their two largest events: the Chuckwagon Chow Down and Auction, which was held in February, and the Ladies Only Golf Tournament, which is Saturday, April 27, at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes.

This marks the 25th anniversary of the golf tournament.

Entry is $75 per person and includes a green fee, a card, range balls, a putting contest, a continental breakfast, and lunch. Entry is limited to 120 people.

The funds go to both the scholarships and grants to local nonprofits. In 2018, the Highland Lakes Service League awarded $12,000 in scholarships and $19,500 in grants with much of the funds coming from the golf tournament.

Hole sponsorships are available from $125 to $1,000.

Contact Judy Salvaggio at (281) 204-7440 for more information on the tournament and sponsorships.

editor@thepicayune.com