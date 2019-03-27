Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Burnet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early March 27 in Burnet.

According to Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson, officers responded to the 300 block of South McNeil Street at 1:40 a.m. regarding a call about loud music.

When the officers arrived, they approached a red car at the scene, and the driver began backing up.

Nelson said an officer was giving verbal commands to the driver to stop, but the vehicle came forward toward the officer.

The vehicle ran over the officer’s left foot.

Once struck, the officer shot his weapon, striking the driver of the vehicle, according to Nelson. A female passenger was in the vehicle and was not injured.

“At that time, once that was done, (the officer) called for EMS and started medical procedures on that suspect to help save his life,” Nelson said during a 7 a.m. media conference.

Nelson said the department does not have the deceased person identified and will release his name once he is identified and next of kin is notified.

Nelson said the officer has been with the department for three years but did not release his name.

“The officer has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, which is normal procedure,” Nelson said. “Right now, we’re trying to review the body camera that was on the officer to see step by step what was going on.”

The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation, Nelson said.

The officer was taken to Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet. Nelson said X-rays were taken and showed no broken bones, and the officer was released.

