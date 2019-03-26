Dog wakes couple to early morning fire; Granite Shoals home destroyed

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Two people were awakened by their dog early March 24 as their Granite Shoals home was ablaze.

The couple and the dog escaped uninjured, but the house was destroyed.

The first emergency call went out at 3:18 a.m. regarding the fire in the 2600 block of East Belaire.

When the first responding unit arrived, the fire had already reached the roof.

Responding units were Granite Shoals Fire Rescue, the Granite Shoals Police Department, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Pedernales Electric Cooperative, and Marble Falls Area EMS.

The scene was cleared at 9:55 a.m. that morning.

Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Chief Austin Stanphill said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said the blaze appears to have begun somewhere in the back of the house.

The homeowners live in Williamson County but own the Granite Shoals home and were staying there that night. They later told responders that they didn’t remember hearing a smoke detector. Their dog, they said, is what woke them up.

“Check your smoke detectors and make sure you have one in every bedroom and in every living quarter,” Stanphill said. “Make sure they can wake you up in the middle of the night.”

